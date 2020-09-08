Advertisement

Poco M2 vs RealMe Narzo 10: Straight up competitors

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 08, 2020 2:17 pm

Latest News

The Poco M2 has similar specifications to the RealMe Narzo 10 but does it win the competition against it?

 

Poco has come up with a new phone called the Poco M2. According to its specifications, the device directly competes with the RealMe Narzo 10. So let's stack them against each other. 

 

Display

 

 

The RealMe Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720.

 

The Poco M2 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080. 

 

This means that the Poco M2 is a clear winner in this segment as it has a better resolution than the RealMe Narzo 10. 

 

Read More: Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battle of the budget devices

 

Specifications 

 

Both the phones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The RealMe Narzo 10 has 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of Storage. The Poco M2 has 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of Storage. 

 

Again, the Poco M2 is a winner because even though they have the same processor, Poco M2 has more RAM which means it can keep more apps in memory for faster operations. 

 

Software 

 

The Narzo 10 runs on RealMe UI based on Android 10 whereas the Poco M2 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. 

 

This is a segment where the user's personal preference chooses the winner. And we still have to compare the performance of both the phones to see which one performs better. 

 

Cameras

 

The Poco M2 also has a quad camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary wide-angle sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 5MP macro + 2MP depth sensor. This one has an 8MP front-facing shooter. 

 

The RealMe Narzo 10 has a 48MP wide angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP Macro camera and another 2MP depth sensor. 

 

Considering the specifications of the camera, the RealMe Narzo 10 fares out to be a better one as it has a better sensor. Still, the real-life images have to be compared side by side for the real winner. 

 

Battery 

 

 

Both the phones have a 5000mAh battery and both of them support 18W fast charging. 

 

The battery backup of both of the phones will have to be compared to declare the winner of this segment. 

 

Price 

 

 

The RealMe Narzo 10 retails for Rs 11,999 and has 3 color options which are green, blue and white. 

 

 

The Poco M2 comes at a price of Rs 10,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for 6GB/128GB variant and comes in 3 colors which are Brick Red, Pitch Black and Slate Blue. 

 

In my opinion, looking at the specifications of the device, the Poco M2 is coming out to be the better one of the two except in the camera department. The Poco M2 offers a better overall package at a less price.

 

Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battle of the budget devices

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme Narzo 10 Poco M2

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Battle of the budget devices

Poco M2 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform
PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies