Poco M2 vs RealMe Narzo 10: Straight up competitors

The Poco M2 has similar specifications to the RealMe Narzo 10 but does it win the competition against it?

Poco has come up with a new phone called the Poco M2. According to its specifications, the device directly competes with the RealMe Narzo 10. So let's stack them against each other.

Display

The RealMe Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720.

The Poco M2 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080.

This means that the Poco M2 is a clear winner in this segment as it has a better resolution than the RealMe Narzo 10.

Specifications

Both the phones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The RealMe Narzo 10 has 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of Storage. The Poco M2 has 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of Storage.

Again, the Poco M2 is a winner because even though they have the same processor, Poco M2 has more RAM which means it can keep more apps in memory for faster operations.

Software

The Narzo 10 runs on RealMe UI based on Android 10 whereas the Poco M2 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

This is a segment where the user's personal preference chooses the winner. And we still have to compare the performance of both the phones to see which one performs better.

Cameras

The Poco M2 also has a quad camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary wide-angle sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 5MP macro + 2MP depth sensor. This one has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

The RealMe Narzo 10 has a 48MP wide angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP Macro camera and another 2MP depth sensor.

Considering the specifications of the camera, the RealMe Narzo 10 fares out to be a better one as it has a better sensor. Still, the real-life images have to be compared side by side for the real winner.

Battery

Both the phones have a 5000mAh battery and both of them support 18W fast charging.

The battery backup of both of the phones will have to be compared to declare the winner of this segment.

Price

The RealMe Narzo 10 retails for Rs 11,999 and has 3 color options which are green, blue and white.

The Poco M2 comes at a price of Rs 10,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for 6GB/128GB variant and comes in 3 colors which are Brick Red, Pitch Black and Slate Blue.

In my opinion, looking at the specifications of the device, the Poco M2 is coming out to be the better one of the two except in the camera department. The Poco M2 offers a better overall package at a less price.