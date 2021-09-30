Poco C31 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 13MP triple cameras

Poco has today launched Poco C31 smartphone in the C series in India. The phone includes octa-core Helio G35 processor, 13MP triple-camera setup, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Poco smartphone.

Poco C31 Price

The Poco C31 has been launched in India in two configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. These models are priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively.

The phone will go on sale from October 3rd and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Shadow Grey and Royal Blue colours.

Launch offers include Rs 500 off on Poco C31 during the Big Billion Days sale. So one can get the phone at Rs 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively There will also be an additional 10 percent discount for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders.

Specifications

Poco C31 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. In addition, the Poco phone has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro 4cm camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front.

In addition, the phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It comes with connectivity options like dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, WiFi, micro USB port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.9mm×77.1mm×9mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 194 grams.