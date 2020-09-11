Advertisement

Pixel 3 & 3 XL Owners Complain about Swollen Batteries

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 11, 2020 9:47 pm

Latest News

Some users have reported that Google has refused to fix the devices which are out of warranty and some people have got free replacement units.
Advertisement

There've been many reports of swollen batteries and damaged rear panels in Google's Pixel 3/XL, from the past few months. Swollen batteries are causing the back panel to lift-off which is a matter of huge concern.

 

The Google support thread is filled with numerous such reports from May where users have posted images of their Pixel 3 flagships with swollen batteries and damaged back panels. It is also very likely that people never even noticed when the problem actually started as most of the users tend to use cases.

Advertisement

 

 

Users have also reported that their devices have stopped charging wirelessly. They also noticed the phones unable to stay intact on a Pixel Stand Charger, rapid battery drain due to swollen batteries, Overheating, and improperly aligned case buttons with the phone buttons.

 

Some users have reported that Google has refused to fix the devices which are out of warranty and some people have got free replacement units. There was a user who claimed that Google offered to replace the phone even though it was bought second hand from eBay which gives Pixel 3 users a ray of hope.

 

It is still unclear if the flaw is due to poor QC or something else. Pixel devices, in the past, have always faced Quality Control issues and the giant clearly needs to up its QC game.

Android 11 Go Edition will be available starting next month

Android 11 not coming to Pixel Phones in India yet — Here's Why

Android 11: Top 10 Features

Android 11 has arrived: Beta Coming to 12 Smartphones in Septemeber

Google introduces Verified Calls feature in the Google Phone app

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung OneUI 3.0: What we know so far!

Redmi 9i price leaked ahead of launch on September 15

Vivo V20 SE to be announced on September 24

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies