Oppo Reno 8 4G launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in Indonesia called Reno 8 4G, which as the name suggests, is the 4G variant of the already launched Oppo Reno 8. The Oppo Reno 8 comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor under the hood and has a design that looks similar to a couple of devices launched by Oppo in the past.

The Oppo Reno 8 4G is priced at Rp 4,999,000 (approx Rs 26,800) and is offered in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colours. It is available for pre-order from JD, Lazada, Shopee, and Blibli in the country.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Specifications

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 600 nits of peak brightness. Oppo Reno 8 4G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has 64-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/3.3 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and videos.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.