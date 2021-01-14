Oppo Reno 5 Pro pre-order details, pricing and specs leaked ahead of launch in India on January 18

Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has already confirmed that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in the Indian market on January 18. Now ahead of the launch, pre-orders details, pricing and specifications of the phone have leaked online.

As per images shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, there will be 10 per cent discount on Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and 10 per cent cashback from leading banks. FOr the pricing, the tipster says that Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be priced at Rs 39,990.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.