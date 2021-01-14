Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 Pro pre-order details, pricing and specs leaked ahead of launch in India on January 18

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 12:02 pm

Latest News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Advertisement

Oppo has already confirmed that Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launched in the Indian market on January 18. Now ahead of the launch, pre-orders details, pricing and specifications of the phone have leaked online.

 

As per images shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, there will be 10 per cent discount on Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and 10 per cent cashback from leading banks. FOr the pricing, the tipster says that Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be priced at Rs 39,990.

Advertisement

 

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

 

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP camera

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G appears on BIS website, launch imminent

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 18

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X60 Pro+ specs leaked

Infinix announces exclusive Infinix Days campaign on Flipkart from January 14th to 16th

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies