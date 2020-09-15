Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21

The Reno 4 SE will also support Oppo's Super Flash Charge at 65W and will boast OLED tech

Oppo will be launching the Oppo Reno 4 SE on September 21. The phone will be launched in China and both the online and offline Chinese retailers have already started taking pre-orders.

The Reno 4 SE, as per the teaser photos, will have a hole-punch display cutout in the upper left corner for the selfie camera. The rear camera module houses three cameras and resembles iPhone 11 Pro Max. The power button is located on the right and volume rockers are on the left. As far as connectivity and audio goes, the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a bottom-firing speaker. Apart from that, the Reno 4 SE will also pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Oppo also revealed that the Reno 4 SE will also support OPPO's Super Flash Charge at 65W and will boast OLED tech. The phone will be available in three colours White, Dark Blue, and Light Blue.

If this leak is any true, the Oppo Reno 4 SE might be priced at CNY 2,599 in China which roughly translates to Rs 28,000 for the base 8/128GB variant.

The phone will also be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option which will be priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 31,000 approximately).

The Quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel depth or macro camera. On the front, there's a sweet 32-megapixel shooter for sharper selfies. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz response rate.