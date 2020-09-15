Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 15, 2020 9:52 pm

Latest News

The Reno 4 SE will also support Oppo's Super Flash Charge at 65W and will boast OLED tech
Advertisement

Oppo will be launching the Oppo Reno 4 SE on September 21. The phone will be launched in China and both the online and offline Chinese retailers have already started taking pre-orders.

 

The Reno 4 SE, as per the teaser photos, will have a hole-punch display cutout in the upper left corner for the selfie camera. The rear camera module houses three cameras and resembles iPhone 11 Pro Max. The power button is located on the right and volume rockers are on the left. As far as connectivity and audio goes, the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a bottom-firing speaker. Apart from that, the Reno 4 SE will also pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Advertisement

 

Oppo also revealed that the Reno 4 SE will also support OPPO's Super Flash Charge at 65W and will boast OLED tech. The phone will be available in three colours White, Dark Blue, and Light Blue.

 

If this leak is any true, the Oppo Reno 4 SE might be priced at CNY 2,599 in China which roughly translates to Rs 28,000 for the base 8/128GB variant.

 

The phone will also be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option which will be priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 31,000 approximately).

 

The Quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel depth or macro camera. On the front, there's a sweet 32-megapixel shooter for sharper selfies. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz response rate.

Oppo A32 announced with triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery

Reliance in Talks with Amazon to Sell 40% Stake in Offline Business

Redmi 9i vs RealMe C12: Buget Mobile Segment is getting hot!

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Over 130,000 units of Poco M2 sold in first sale

OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to finally go on sale on September 21

Realme Narzo 20 series gets dedicated Flipkart page ahead of launch on September 21, processor details also tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut
OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?
Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok

Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok
Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies