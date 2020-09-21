Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 SE announced with 48MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 11:45 am

Oppo Reno 4 SE is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that clocks at 2.4GHz and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage
Oppo has launched a new Reno 4 series smartphone in China which is dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 SE. The phone is another entry in the Oppo Reno 4 series that includes the Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro, and Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition.

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is priced at 2,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 2,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,400). The phone comes in Super Flash Black, Super Flash Blue, and Super Flash White colour options.

Oppo Reno 4 SE is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.97 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 100 percent sRGB. It comes with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro SE comes with a 4300mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.


The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that clocks at 2.4GHz and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device lacks support for external storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture with support for autofocus, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash unit. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 
The Oppo Reno 4 SE has 160.5 x 73.5 x 7.85mm dimensions and it weighs 169 grams. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10.  Connectivity features are Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes on sale in India

Oppo Reno 4 SE appears in a TENAA listing

Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21

