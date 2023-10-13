Oppo Find N3 Flip launched in India: Is it better than Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Oppo has launched the Find N3 Flip in India, the successor to the Find N2 Flip that launched in India just earlier this year. The new Flip folding smartphone from Oppo has a MediaTek Dimensity flagship Chipset and a price tag that places it alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Which one is better out of the two? Let’s try to find out.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Price, Availability, Launch offers

The Find N3 Flip is priced at Rs 94,999 in India for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. It will become available—at 6 PM on October 22—in Cream Gold and Sleek Black at OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

As for the launch offers, Oppo says that customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Consumers can also avail of a one-time screen replacement up to 6 months from the date of purchase. This offer is valid on purchases till October 29, 2023.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip gets a 6.8-inch foldable OLED panel and a 3.26-inch external display. The former may have a Full HD+ Resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, while the latter could have a 720 x 382 pixels resolution. The folding display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and UDG protection. The outer display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Dimensity 9200 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It draws power from a 4,300mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. The handset sports a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera. The device gets a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 32MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor on the back.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Lastly, the device runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: How does it compare with Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the closest competitor to the Find N3 Flip and with the device now sporting a larger cover screen, it does give Find N3 Flip a run for its money. This is because the larger cover screen on Find N2 Flip was a major advantage it had over the Z Flip 4 and the Z Flip 5 rectifies that.

While both pack a flagship chip from Qualcomm and MediaTek, the Find N3 Flip does take a step ahead here, thanks to more RAM compared to the 8GB on the Z Flip 5. It may not result in a drastic difference in terms of performance, but if we go by on-paper specs, then the Find N3 Flip is currently in the lead.

While we won’t compare the camera performance of the two, we can say that Oppp’s foldable once again proves superior as it equips a telephoto sensor which the Z Flip 5 lacks. Further, it maintains its lead over the Flip 5 with a bigger 4300mAh battery (over 3700mAh on the Flip 5) and faster charging at 44W (compared to 25W).

While we haven’t tested the Oppo Find N3 Flip yet, we can say that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a very polished software experience based on our review of the device. Finally, the Find N3 Flip is priced at Rs 94,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999. The only advantage Flip 5 has over the Find N3 Flip is the more comfortable to-use cover screen, in our opinion. Regarding specs, the Find N3 Flip gets you a lot more value than the Flip 5 for a cheaper price tag.