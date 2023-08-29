Oppo Find N3 Flip launched in China, India launch also confirmed

Oppo has debuted the successor to the Find N2 Flip, called the Find N3 Flip in China. The new clamshell foldable from Oppo comes with upgraded cameras and one of MediaTek’s most powerful flagship processors, the Dimensity 9200. Moreover, the India launch of the Oppo Find N3 Flip has also been confirmed.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Price

The Find N3 Flip starts at CNY 6,799 (Rs 77,200 approx) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes in a 512GB storage trim, which is priced at CNY 7,599 (approx Rs 86,200). The OPPO Find N3 Flip will be available to purchase from September 8th onwards in China in Rose, Gold, and Black colours.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: India launch confirmed

Oppo India confirmed via a post on X that the Find N3 Flip is coming soon to India. This would make sense as the company also launched the Find N2 Flip in the country. Pete Lau, CEO at OnePlus and CPO at Oppo revealed that a global launch of the smartphone will also take place.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip gets a 6.8-inch foldable OLED panel and a 3.26-inch external display. The former may have a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, while the latter could have a 720 x 382 pixels resolution. The folding display supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and UDG protection. The outer display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Dimensity 9200 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It draws power from a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset sports a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera. The device gets a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 32MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor on the back.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Lastly, the device runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13.