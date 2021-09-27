Oppo F19s, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition launched in India

Oppo has today launched Oppo F19s and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition in India. Alongside, Oppo Enco Buds Blue edition have also been launched in the country.

The F19s is a special edition phone which features the same specs as F19, but comes in new colour variants – Glowing Black and Glowing Gold with a Glow rear back design. The company says that it is the India’s first smartphone to come with an AG Shimmering Sand Technology in Glowing Gold colour that will glow like start and the Glowing Black colour will glow in the dark.

The Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is also a new colour variant of Majestic Gold colour. This is in addition to Aurora and Stellar Black colours launched in July. The Diwali Edition is priced at Rs 41,990. It will be available from October 6th with pre-orders starting from October 3.

The Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Rs 1999. They will be available from October 6th.

Oppo F19s Price in India

The Oppo F19s are launched at a price of Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Oppo’s e-store, and sale of the smartphone is starting today.

Specifications

Oppo F19s features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone has a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which is coupled with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage variant. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the smartphone. Oppo F19s sports a 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 2MP 4cm macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture. Moreover, there’s a 16-megapixel front-facing camera inside the punch-hole for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The handset runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. The F19s measures 163×73.8×7.95mm and weighs 175 grams.