Oppo F17 Pro to feature 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and more

Ahead of launch, the company has teased some information about the upcoming smartphone.

Advertisement

Oppo is all set to launch its generation of smartphones known as Oppo F17 Pro in India soon. Now, ahead of launch, the company has teased some information about the upcoming smartphone.

Oppo has revealed that the Oppo F17 Pro will come with a slim form factor and it will be just 7.48mm thick, making it one of the sleekest devices in this segment. The smartphone will come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel and dual-front cameras along with AI and video stabilization features.

As per the company, the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear panel. For the front, it will come with a dual-front camera with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company claims that the front cameras will deliver precise bokeh effect and it will help to add more bokeh effects photos with multiple people in the frame.

Advertisement

The upcoming smartphone will come with AI Super Clear Portrait, which is a portrait photography feature that creates clearer facial details with AI facial reconstruction technology. The Oppo F17 Pro will also come with AI Super Night Portrait, which is a camera mode that can capture bright and clear portraits even when low light conditions persist. The phone will come with AI Color Portrait that combines a bokeh effect and a lowlight HDR algorithm to brighten up photos in dimly lit conditions. The F17 Pro also features OPPO's AI Beautification 2.0 that is customized for Indian beauty preference and preserves natural skin tones.