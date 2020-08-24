Advertisement

Oppo F17 Pro to feature 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 11:28 am

Latest News

Ahead of launch, the company has teased some information about the upcoming smartphone.
Advertisement

Oppo is all set to launch its generation of smartphones known as Oppo F17 Pro in India soon. Now, ahead of launch, the company has teased some information about the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Oppo has revealed that the Oppo F17 Pro will come with a slim form factor and it will be just 7.48mm thick, making it one of the sleekest devices in this segment. The smartphone will come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel and dual-front cameras along with AI and video stabilization features.  

 

As per the company, the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear panel. For the front, it will come with a dual-front camera with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company claims that the front cameras will deliver precise bokeh effect and it will help to add more bokeh effects photos with multiple people in the frame. 

 

Advertisement

The upcoming smartphone will come with AI Super Clear Portrait, which is a portrait photography feature that creates clearer facial details with AI facial reconstruction technology. The Oppo F17 Pro will also come with AI Super Night Portrait, which is a camera mode that can capture bright and clear portraits even when low light conditions persist. The phone will come with AI Color Portrait that combines a bokeh effect and a lowlight HDR algorithm to brighten up photos in dimly lit conditions. The F17 Pro also features OPPO's AI Beautification 2.0 that is customized for Indian beauty preference and preserves natural skin tones.

 

Oppo F17 Pro to launch soon in India, will be sleekest phone of 2020

Oppo F17 to launch alongside Oppo F17 Pro in India soon

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G9 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

Oppo A53 price leaked ahead of the official launch on August 25

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies