Oppo Ace 2 live image leaked online

Dubbed as Oppo Reno Ace 2, a live image of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

Oppo is reportedly working on the successor of the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone. Dubbed as Oppo Reno Ace 2, a live image of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

The live image was shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo and it reveals that the smartphone will come with Blue colour options. The image further reveals that the smartphone will come with a circular camera module, which is slightly raísed. The Oppo Reno Ace 2 will be loaded with a quad-camera setup. Furthermore, the image reveals that the phone will come with volume controls on the left, while it might feature power/off button on the right side.

The base of the phone comes with a USB Type-C port, which is flanked between two speaker grille. That said, there is no information available about specs sheet, price and launch date of the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

To recall, the Oppo Reno Ace was launched in October last year. Oppo Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset clocked at 2.96Ghz coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There won’t be support for external storage.

It runs on Android 9 with ColorOS 6.1 and backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack.