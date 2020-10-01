Advertisement

Oppo A93 announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP Quad Cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 4:58 pm

The Oppo A93 comes with a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
Oppo has launched Oppo A93 in Vietnam today. It is priced at 7,490,000 Vietnamese Dong (Rs 23,712) and it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage in Vietnam. The phone comes in Black and White colour options.

Oppo A93 is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Oppo A93 comes with a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.


The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a dual camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera and a 2 megapixels depth sensor for selfie and video-calling.

 
The Oppo A93 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10.  Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone slot.

