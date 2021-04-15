Oppo A35 announced with Helio P35 SoC, 4,230 mAh battery, triple camera and more

Oppo A35 comes in three colours, Ice Jade White, Glass Black, and Mist Sea Blue.

Advertisement

Oppo has announced Oppo A35 as the latest A-series phone in China. Oppo is yet to reveal its pricing and availability details but as per a China Telecom listing, Oppo A35 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,900) for a sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo A35 comes in three colours, Ice Jade White, Glass Black, and Mist Sea Blue. The A35 is also said to be a rebranded version of the A15s, which was launched last year.

Advertisement

Oppo A35 Specifications

Oppo A35 features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back.

Under the hood, Oppo A35 is powered by Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel f.2.0 primary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front with AI beautification mode.

On the software front, it has ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The smartphone measures 164x75.4x7.9mm and weighs 177 grams.