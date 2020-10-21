Advertisement

Oppo A33 launched in India for Rs 11,990, comes with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 21, 2020 3:11 pm

Oppo A33 comes in two colour options namely Moonlight Black and Mint Cream.
Oppo has today expanded its A series with the launch of Oppo A33 today in the Indian market. The device will be available in 3+32GB variant at Rs 11,990 across online and offline platforms in October 2020.

Oppo A33 comes in two colour options namely Moonlight Black and Mint Cream. The device boasts a 90Hz refresh rate that comes paired with a 6.5-inch Punch Hole -Display, a 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charging.

The device is available for purchase across mainline retailers with attractive schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB, IDFC First Bank, HDFC and ICICI consumer loan. The device will be available on Flipkart with exciting offers in next Big Billion Day sale Customers can enjoy Paytm offer which provides benefits of up to 40k on purchase of A33. Consumers can also avail 5% Cashback appliable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI) and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI).

 

Oppo A33 Specifications

 

Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi as pixel density and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back.

For the camera, the Oppo A33 comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Users can even zoom into the details and snap objects as close as 4 cm through its 2MP macro camera. The AI Triple Camera is also complemented by an array of camera features including Portrait Bokeh, Dazzle Color Mode, and a dozen Stylish Filters.

On the battery front, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging. OPPO A33 ’ also features a Super-power Saving Mode that further helps to extend the battery life of the smartphone through a series of power-saving strategies, while Sleep Standby Optimization performs ultra-power saving optimization at night.


It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top. With the ColorOS 7.2, users can enjoy features on the phone such as OPPO’s Music Party, Multi-User Mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture and the Simple Mode. Connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm and it weighs 186 grams.

