Oppo A18 launched in India: Should you buy it?

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone in India which it also launched in the UAE last week, and it is the Oppo A18. The new budget offering from the Chinese brand packs a low-end MediaTek Helio Chipset and offers a dual rear camera setup. However, is it worth purchasing at its price? We’ll find an answer to that question below.

Oppo A18: Specs, Price

The Oppo A18 gets a single 4GB + 64GB variant in India and it is priced at Rs 9,999. It can be availed in either Glowing Black or Glowing Blue colour options. It can be bought across mainline offline and online retail stores in the country.

As for the specs, the Oppo A18 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate and touch sampling rate both, 720 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut support. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It boots Android 13 based ColorOS 13.1 custom skin.

The OPPO A18 packs a 5000mAh battery. For optics, the phone sports an 8MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor. It has an 5MP f/2.2 lens on the front. The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It is also IP54 rated.

Oppo A18: Should you buy it?

The Oppo A18 may look like a value offering in the segment but it is actually not. Smartphones like the Itel P55 5G, Lava Blaze 2 Pro, and Redmi 12 make it look as if it didn’t belong to this segment but an even lower one. The Itel smartphone not only gets 5G support, but also a better chipset, more RAM and more storage that would result in a much better performance in daily use.

The same goes for the rest of the two smartphones. They also have a better display, more RAM, more storage and while the Blaze 2 Pro has an inferior Unisoc processor, the Redmi 12 does sport a slightly better MediaTek Helio G88 processor. We would suggest you to explore these options before you consider buying the Oppo A18.