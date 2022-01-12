Oppo A16K launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4230mAh battery

Oppo has today launched the new Oppo A16K smartphone in India. It features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The phone has a 13-megapixel main camera and a 4,230mAh battery.

The Oppo A16K is launched in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant priced at Rs 10,490. It will be available in India in Blue, White, and Black.

The phone can be purchased with no-cost EMI up to 3 months across all the leading banks. The customers can purchase the phone across all channels starting today.

Oppo A16K Specifications

The Oppo A16k sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Further, the display boasts All-day Eye Care comprising features such as Sunlight Display, Moonlight Display, and AI Smart Backlight.

Oppo A16K is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for optics. The phone’s Backlit HDR mode retains rich details in shots taken under backlit and low-light conditions; three new night filters also help users capture city nightscapes in different styles and moods.

The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Lite that guarantees efficiency, convenience, privacy, and safety. It includes features such as FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot to help improve productivity at work. Its 4230mAh battery is backed by charging features like Super Night-time Standby, Optimized Night Charging, and Superpower Saving Mode to keep the smartphone charged all day.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. It comes with a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The A16k measures 164.0×75.4×7.85mm and weighs 175 grams.