Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

Oppo has silently announced the launch of a new smartphone known as Oppo A12. The company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the latest smartphone.

The Oppo A12 is available in Black and Blue colour options. The smartphone is loaded with 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone is available in two options, 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the font, the 5-megapixel with a selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A12 is backed by a 4230mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and microUSB port. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.