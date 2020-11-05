OnePlus unveils its largest Experience Store globally in Hyderabad

OnePlus Experience store is located at the Himayat Nagar Hyderabad, the first-of-its-kind Experience Store is spread across 16,000 sq. ft. and is called the OnePlus Nizam Palace, owing to the rich cultural heritage of the city.

OnePlus has unveiled its largest OnePlus Experience store globally in Hyderabad, India. The iconic store was unveiled in an innovative digital launch making it the first of its kind, the technology-led launch of a retail store by the brand.



Located at the Himayat Nagar Hyderabad, the first-of-its-kind Experience Store is spread across 16,000 sq. ft. and is called the OnePlus Nizam Palace, owing to the rich cultural heritage of the city. Aligned with OnePlus philosophy of “burdenless design”, the OnePlus Nizam Palace flaunts a distinctive architectural design.The company said that the unique design sets it apart from the other stores and elevates the brand’s premium retail experience with its unique offerings. This is also the first-ever fan-controlled store reveal on Twitter live.



The outer aluminum facade symbolizes a bright and lustrous future. And the red brick wall beneath represents the brand’s loyal, rooted community, depicting its strong foundation cemented by the brand’s impenetrable core values.



The Super Experience Store features tech-leading aspects such as interactive desks for product catalogues and horizontal LED walls showcasing the latest #ShotOnOnePlus content by the community across India using OnePlus devices. It also includes a large customer service center with dedicated glass cubicles for customers to meet and consult service executives, thus ensuring transparency in the service provided.



In addition, the store exhibits unique visual display elements showcasing the newly launched OnePlus 8T 5G. The visual display elements offer one of a kind consumer experience with holographic display of the key product features while emulating a camera lens effect.





OnePlus is currently present in over 5000 offline stores including partnered stores across India. In line with its ongoing offline expansion in the country, OnePlus will invest INR 100 crores towards deeper market penetration across omni-channel retail business. This also includes extending the brand’s premium offline experience beyond metro cities and expanding to the interior regions through new retail partnerships. Additionally, the brand aims to cover 100 cities through its service center network in the next year.



Commenting on the launch of the new OnePlus Nizam Palace, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said “OnePlus remains committed to achieving long-term growth in India. We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store. The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings. And it brings us even closer to our community members. Retail store launches in India usually entail the presence of celebrities to unveil the new stores. At OnePlus, our community served as our most valuable celebrities and brand ambassadors who unveiled this special Experience store for us. We look forward to successfully serving the needs of our community with the new store while placing the safety of our community and team at utmost priority.”