OnePlus Open 2 Battery Could be One of the Largest Ever Seen in a Foldable

OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a potentially near-perfect foldable smartphone considering the first-gen OnePlus Open got a lot of things right. The OnePlus Open’s successor could further build on the reputation, especially in one area, as the OnePlus Open 2 battery could seemingly be one of the largest ever we have seen in a foldable phone till now.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo reports that the upcoming sequel to the OnePlus Open (and the Oppo Find N3) will feature wireless charging support and that too while being extremely slim. In fact, the foldable is rumored to be thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and may even rival the ultra-slim Honor Magic V3.

In addition, the OnePlus Open 2 battery size was also revealed, which is said to be 5700mAh. This is close to what the OnePlus 13 will offer, which is a 6000mAh cell. The OnePlus Open’s 4805mAh battery was already big enough for a foldable but OnePlus seems to be planning to push those boundaries further with the OnePlus Open 2. Also, the Open 2 battery size would match the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s battery if the rumour is correct.

Aside from these, the report adds that the OnePlus Open 2 would be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, offer a setup of three 50MP rear, and an alleged “customised” USB-C port, where as of now, we don’t know what “customised” is supposed to mean.

Meanwhile, some of the OnePlus 13 specs have also been leaked ahead of the phone’s official debut. The device may support 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It could get a 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) 120Hz 3D AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 6000 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision support and

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.