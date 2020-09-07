Advertisement

OnePlus Nord now receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with camera, display improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 5:05 pm

Latest News

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 update improves general power consumption, 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera and image clarity of macro camera.

OnePlus has rolled yet new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord smartphone. This time the new software update comes with version OxygenOS 10.5.7.AC01DA to the smartphone in India.

The update is being rolled out in India and major global markets. In Europe and global regions, the OnePlus Nord is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7.AC01BA and OxygenOS 10.5.7.AC01AA respectively.

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum, and it brings improvements to the camera, power consumption, display, and more.

The update improves general power consumption, 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera and image clarity of macro camera.

The update further improves general display calibration, Bluetooth connection stability and voice call stability.

OnePlus notes that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

You can check the full changelog below:


Power
1. Improved general power consumption

Camera
1. Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera
2. Improved image clarity of macro camera

Display
1. Improved general display calibration

Bluetooth
1. Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network
1. Improved voice call stability

The OnePlus Nord was launched in July this year. OnePlus Nord comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. It comes in two Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variants.


OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.3 update with system stability

OnePlus Nord gets fourth Oxygen OS update with several camera improvements

OnePlus Nord gets new Oxygen OS update with improved camera and charging experience

OnePlus Nord users are facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G9 Plus specs and price revealed ahead of launch

If SMIC gets banned will it hurt Huawei?

Realme 7i with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery to be announced on September 17

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies