OnePlus Nord now receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with camera, display improvements

OnePlus has rolled yet new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord smartphone. This time the new software update comes with version OxygenOS 10.5.7.AC01DA to the smartphone in India.



The update is being rolled out in India and major global markets. In Europe and global regions, the OnePlus Nord is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7.AC01BA and OxygenOS 10.5.7.AC01AA respectively.



The OxygenOS 10.5.7 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum, and it brings improvements to the camera, power consumption, display, and more.



The update improves general power consumption, 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera and image clarity of macro camera.



The update further improves general display calibration, Bluetooth connection stability and voice call stability.



OnePlus notes that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.



You can check the full changelog below:





Power

1. Improved general power consumption



Camera

1. Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera

2. Improved image clarity of macro camera



Display

1. Improved general display calibration



Bluetooth

1. Improved Bluetooth connection stability



Network

1. Improved voice call stability



The OnePlus Nord was launched in July this year. OnePlus Nord comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. It comes in two Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variants.



