OnePlus Nord N200 5G announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 480, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2021 12:22 pm

OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes in a single Blue Quantum colour option.
OnePlus has announced its latest budget 5G smartphone for the US market - Nord N200 5G. The new phone features 90Hz FHD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. Let's see the priceing details and detailed specifications.

 

OnePlus Nord N200 5G price, availability details

 

The OnePlus Nord N2000 5G is priced at $239.99 (roughly Rs. 17,600) in the US for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will be available for sale in Canada, and the US starting June 25th. The phone comes in a single Blue Quantum colour option.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

 

OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC for 5G network support with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It has 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB.

 

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.


OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.

 

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. The other features will include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and will weigh 189 grams.

