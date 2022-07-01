OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India with 80W charging, Dimensity 1300 SoC

OnePlus has finally launched the Nord 2T smartphone in India that comes as an incremental upgrade to the Nord 2 that was unveiled last year. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and has support for 80W fast charging which also happens to be the only two major upgrades over the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starts at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 12GB + 256GB trim carries a price tag of Rs 33,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available starting July 5 in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets in the country.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Further, it comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.