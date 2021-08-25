OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods variant to go on sale

OnePlus launched its Nord 2 smartphone last month in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The device arrived in a total of three colours. However, one of them still wasn’t available until now. The India Exclusive ‘Go Green Woods’ colour of the OnePlus Nord 2 will now go on sale starting tomorrow, August 26, at 12 noon.

The Green Woods variant will come at the same prices as other colours. The Go Green Woods variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 has a light-textured PU leather finish at the back. The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 update

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone. Further, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Read More: OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India for Rs 9,990

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched with OxygenOS 11.3, whose codebase has been merged with ColorOS. The company has recently confirmed it will get 2 years of major software upgrades with 3 years of security patches. In addition, OnePlus Nord 2 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features on the OnePlus Nord 2 include Haptics 2.0, AI features all over the software, dual stereo speakers, and more.