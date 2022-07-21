OnePlus announces offers for the Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale

OnePlus has announced offers for its range of products for the Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. These offers can now be availed by consumers across India which include attractive discounts as well as long-term bank offers.

Offers on the new OnePlus 10R 5G, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and other flagship OnePlus devices:

Customers can avail an Instant Bank Discount of INR 6000 and up to INR 1000 on the purchase of a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G respectively, via ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and Amazon.in.

Additionally, users can also avail an Instant Bank Discount up to INR 1000 and INR 6000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G respectively via State Bank of India Credit Card and Credit Card EMI, on Amazon.in

Customers can also avail an additional discount of INR 3000 and INR 4000 on purchase of OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10 Series as well as the OnePlus 9RT with up to 9 months and 6 months No Cost EMI respectively, on ICICI Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

Android and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail of an additional exchange offer of INR 5000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, INR 3000 on OnePlus 10R 5G and INR 4000 on the OnePlus 9RT 5G at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus fans can exchange their older OnePlus devices and gain an exchange bonus of INR 7000 and INR 5000 on the purchase of a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G respectively. Additionally, a special additional exchange offer of INR 5000 and INR 3000 can be availed by existing OnePlus users upon purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, respectively.

Users opting for purchase via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance can avail of up to 18 months No Cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G across OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

Finally, OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App users opting to purchase via Bajaj Finserv can avail of up to 6 months No Cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available starting at INR 17,499 and INR 22,499 respectively post offers and instant discounts.

Offers on Nord Smartphones:

Customers can avail an Instant Bank Discount of INR 1500 on the Nord 2T and Nord CE 2, and INR 2000 on the Nord CE 2 Lite respectively via ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions, valid until the end of this month. Customers can also avail of Instant Bank Discount offers on SBI Credit Card transactions until 24th July on the purchase of a Nord series device available on Amazon.in.

In addition to the above offers, customers can also avail Prime Day special discount of INR 500 via Amazon Pay on the OnePlus Nord 2T 12+256GB variant starting today until 24th July applicable on Amazon.in. While the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets an additional discount of INR 500 starting today, valid until the end of this month across all OnePlus sales channels.

ICICI Bank customers can also avail of No Cost EMI up to 3 months on the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Existing OnePlus customers can also exchange their old OnePlus smartphones to avail of an additional discount of INR 3000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T. The exchange offer is valid between 20th and 31st July 2022.

The above offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as offline partner stores, Amazon.in.

Offers on the OnePlus TVs:

Customers can avail of 12 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank transactions upon purchase of the OnePlus TV U1S 50inch, 55inch as well as 65inch across all sales channels of OnePlus.

Customers can also avail No Cost EMI up to 9 months on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank transactions on the recently launched OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.in

Customers can avail No Cost EMI up to 6 months on OnePlus TV Y Series on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank transactions. These are available until the end of this month across all sales channels of OnePlus.

OnePlus TV U1S 50inch and 55inch has also witnessed a permanent price drop of INR 3000 and INR 2000 respectively across all OnePlus sales channels. In addition, customers can avail an additional price drop of INR 2000 on OnePlus TV U1S 55inch and OnePlus TV U1S 65inch as a Prime Day special offer

Customers can avail Instant Bank Discounts on the recently launched OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43inch and 50inch of INR 2500 and INR 3000 respectively. Customers can also avail Instant Bank Discounts on OnePlus TV U1S 50inch, 55inch and 65inch for INR 3000, 4000 and 5000 respectively. Similarly, OnePlus TV Y Series also has instant bank discounts available. These are available to customers opting for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank transactions.

In addition to the above offers, customers can also avail Prime Day special discounts across the OnePlus TV Y Series as well as OnePlus TV Q1 Series products.

The above offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as offline partner stores, Amazon.in. These offers are also available on Flipkart as part of the Big Saving Days Sale.

Offers on the OnePlus audio and wearables: