OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get new OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update with system and camera improvements

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have now started receiving OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update in India. The new update brings multiple system and camera improvements.

The latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 is rolling out to users in India, Europe, and North American regions. The update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

If you haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

The new update for OnePlus 9 Pro is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.6.6.LE15DA in India while the North America and European versions are receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.2.6.6.LE15AA and 11.2.6.6.LE15BA respectively.

The OnePlus 9 will get the update as 11.2.6.6.LE25DA in India and OxygenOS 11.2.6.6.LE25BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.2.6.6.LE25AA in other North America markets.

Changelog

System

Improved charging experience

Optimized power consumption

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

Improved the hidden operation logic of the camera‘s top bar

Optimized the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear camera

Improved the focusing experience and brightness constancy in indoor scenes

Improved the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera

Network

Improved network performance