Advertisement

OnePlus 8T confirmed to have wide-angle selfie camera

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 3:54 pm

Latest News

OnePlus has revealed that there newest flagship, the OnePlus 8T will have ultra-wide angle front camera.
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship device under its T series, which is the OnePlus 8T. The new device has been teased by OnePlus numerous times, while also confirming some of the major specifications of the device. 

 

OnePlus has now confirmed through an official tweet that the OnePlus 8T 5G will come with an ultra-wide angle selfie camera. This type of ultra wide-angle lens was first seen on the OnePlus Nord where it featured a dual camera on the front.

 

Advertisement

 

With the new lens, you should be able to click group selfies without any issues. With specifications like these, the OnePlus 8T is looking to be an excellent all-rounder when it launches on October 14th. 

 

Read More: Leaks Suggest the OnePlus 8T will be Taller than OnePlus 8 and Wider than OnePlus 8 Pro

 

 

OnePlus 8T 5G (Rumored Specifications) 

 

Oneplus 8t leak

 

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a whopping screen to body ratio of 91.1 per cent. Apart from that, he also confirmed that the phone will sport a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display capped at 120Hz refresh rate and claimed that the device will deliver smooth display experience and also gaming experience.

 

Adding to the experience, the phone will come with OxygenOS 11 out of the box, a 4,500mAh cell, and support for newer Warp Charge 65 standard which will help the phone charge fully in 39 minutes which is impressive. 

 

Other rumored specifications of the device includes Snapdragon 865+ which is the latest from Qualcomm and is also featuring in many other flagships. The device is said to arrive in 2 variants with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage with storage expansion support.   

 

The device should have a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 48MP shooter, a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, we should have a 32MP ultra-wide angle shooter.

Leaks Suggest the OnePlus 8T will be Taller than OnePlus 8 and Wider than OnePlus 8 Pro

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco C3 launching tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications and more

Coolpad Cool 12A is now official with 4000mAh battery, 16MP dual rear cameras

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies