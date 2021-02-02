Advertisement

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 series receive last stable Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 3:54 pm

Latest News

This is the last Android 10-based update for the OnePlus 7T series.
Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out last stable Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones in India. The update is rolled out over-the-air (OTA) and brings with the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package.

The OnePlus 7 series includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro while the OnePlus 7T series includes the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones.

This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

On the forum, OnePlus has announced that OnePlus 7 series comes with version 10.3.8 for the Indian global variants and version 10.0.11 for European variants.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7T comes with version 10.3.8 for the Indian variant and version 10.0.16 for European and global variants. OnePlus 7T Pro has version 10.3.8 for Indian variant and 10.0.14 for European and global variants.

OnePlus 7 & 7T Series Final OxygenOS 10 Stable Update Official Changelog

System
1. Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
2. Updated GMS package to 2020.09

As mentioned above,  the new update brings the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services package to all the four OnePlus smartphones. This is the last Android 10-based update for the OnePlus 7T series and this comes soon after OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones started receiving OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Open Beta update recently.

OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update: Here's you need to know

OnePlus 7T new OxygenOS update in India brings fixes, improvements

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro receive OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Open Beta update

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Smart 5 launching in India on February 11

Now you can unlock iPhones while wearing a mask using Apple Watch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies