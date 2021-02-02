OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 series receive last stable Android 10 update in India

This is the last Android 10-based update for the OnePlus 7T series.

Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out last stable Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones in India. The update is rolled out over-the-air (OTA) and brings with the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package.



The OnePlus 7 series includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro while the OnePlus 7T series includes the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones.



This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.



On the forum, OnePlus has announced that OnePlus 7 series comes with version 10.3.8 for the Indian global variants and version 10.0.11 for European variants.



On the other hand, OnePlus 7T comes with version 10.3.8 for the Indian variant and version 10.0.16 for European and global variants. OnePlus 7T Pro has version 10.3.8 for Indian variant and 10.0.14 for European and global variants.



OnePlus 7 & 7T Series Final OxygenOS 10 Stable Update Official Changelog



System

1. Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

2. Updated GMS package to 2020.09



As mentioned above, the new update brings the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services package to all the four OnePlus smartphones. This is the last Android 10-based update for the OnePlus 7T series and this comes soon after OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones started receiving OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Open Beta update recently.



