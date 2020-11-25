Advertisement

OnePlus 7T new OxygenOS update in India brings fixes, improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 25, 2020 2:17 pm

OnePlus 7T update optimizes the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches.
OnePlus has now rolled out a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 7T smartphone. The update brings fixes, improvements as well as November 2020 security patch to OnePlus 7T.

On the forum, OnePlus has announced that OnePlus 7T comes with version 10.3.7 for the Indian variant and version 10.0.15 for European and global variants. It comes with different build numbers according to the regions. The list includes:

EU: 10.0.15.HD65BA
GLO: 10.0.15.HD65AA
IN: 10.3.7.HD65AA

This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. It is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices. If you did not receive a notification for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update optimizes the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches, updates GMS package to 2020.08. The update also fixes small probability flashback issue with Phone app.

Here is the Changelog:

System
1. Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches
2. Updated GMS package to 2020.08
3. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
4. Fixed small probability flashback issue with Phone app

