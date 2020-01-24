OnePlus 6, 6T new OxygenOS update brings list of bug fixes and December security patch

The new Oxygen OS update brings system stability and December security patch along with some performance improvements.

OnePlus has now started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The new Oxygen OS update brings system stability and December security patch along with some performance improvements.





OxygenOS 10.3.1 rollout for the OnePlus 6 and 6T has been announced via an official OnePlus Forum post. This OTA update will have a staged rollout.





The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.







Here is the Complete Changelog:



System



Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using a fingerprint

Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting device

Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging

Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz hotspot

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated security patch to 2019.12



Camera



Optimised the image preview time in the Pro mode

Fixed the camera crash issue



Gallery



Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in the gallery



