OnePlus 13 to Eliminate Wireless Charging Support After Its Return on OnePlus 12: Leak

OnePlus dropped wireless charging support on the OnePlus 11 and faced backlash from consumers, which suggests that users were fond of the feature. After OnePlus reintroduced it in the OnePlus 12, the brand is expected to drop it once again on its next flagship, the OnePlus 13.

The leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as per whom the upcoming OnePlus 13 would lack wireless charging. Additionally, it’ll come packed with a huge 6,000mAh battery (which is bigger than the 5,400mAh cell on OnePlus 12) along with 100W wired charging. It could potentially give the OnePlus 13 a two-day battery backup, a substantial improvement over the OnePlus 12, which already provides an impressive backup.

The OnePlus 11 dropped support for wireless charging over the OnePlus 10 Pro in 2023, and the Chinese brand felt the need to reintroduce the feature in the OnePlus 12. The 12 gets support for 50W wireless charging along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

Read More: Will OnePlus’ Trend Of Making Errors Ever Come To An End?

Such wireless charging speeds are far better than some other flagships from Samsung or Apple that have sub-20W speeds, which take their phones hours to charge via the wireless method. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 takes slightly below an hour to charge from 0 to 100% if charged at max speeds, and that’s a respectable amount of time. Note that even OnePlus’ latest foldable, the OnePlus Open, also doesn’t have support for wireless charging, while foldables from Vivo, Samsung and Honor employ the feature.

With OnePlus 13 lacking support for wireless charging, it would be interesting to see whether OnePlus is able to compensate for this by providing a significantly larger battery than its predecessors and, if true, the biggest battery cell ever in a OnePlus device.

Meanwhile, DCS also suggests that the OnePlus 13 will have a “straight screen” with a “micro-curved glass cover design.” This contradicts previous leaks, which suggested the screen would be curved on all four sides. Instead, the new leak says that the screen wouldn’t be curved but flat, while the glass covering it would be slightly curved on all four edges, resulting in an overall immersive experience.