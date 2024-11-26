Nothing Phone (3) Geekbench Listing Reveals Chipset in Use

A potential Nothing Phone (3) Geekbench listing has surfaced online, revealing the Chipset the device might use and suggesting that a Nothing Phone (3) Pro or Phone (3) Plus could also be in the works. The devices are expected to launch early next year, and here’s everything to know about the latest development.

A Nothing smartphone with the model number A059 has surfaced on Geekbench, sparking speculation that it could be the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. The device achieved scores of 1,149 in single-core and 2,813 in multi-core tests. It features an unnamed octa-core chipset, believed to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, with a main core clocked at 2.5GHz, three performance cores at 2.4GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

The potential Nothing Phone (3) Geekbench listing also reveals an Adreno 810 GPU and 8GB of RAM, possibly adding additional RAM variants. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch with Android 15, layered with the Nothing OS 3.0 skin.

Aside from this, the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be a series rather than a single device and is rumoured to come in two variants, including a vanilla variant and a Pro model. They were spotted on the IMEI database earlier this year.

The Pro model could have the A059P model number (where the P could also stand for Plus), a Hisuian codename, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The device could either employ a Dimensity 9400 chip inside or maybe the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or 8s Gen 3. According to a 91mobiles report, the Phone (3) could be priced at USD 599 (approx Rs 50,530), and the Phone (3) Pro could carry the price tag of USD 699 (approx Rs 58,966).