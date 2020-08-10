Nokia 5310 feature phone now available in the offline market in India

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,399.

Advertisement

HMD Global launched its latest feature phone, the Nokia 5310, in India in the month of June. Now, the brand has announced that the latest feature phone is available for purchase from offline retail stores.

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,399 for the dual SIM variant. The feature phone will go on sale across major retail stores in the country starting from August 11. To recall, the feature phone was earlier available for purchase from Nokia.com and Amazon.

Nokia 5310 features and specifications

Advertisement

The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, the new Nokia 5310 is powered by MediaTek MT6260A SoC and has 8MB RAM. The internal storage of 16MB which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ software. The phone measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams.

Nokia 5310 comes loaded with dual front-facing speakers and you get play controls on the right side of the phone. It also comes with dedicated music buttons, meaning you can adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and wireless FM Radio.

For the camera, the phone has a VGA rear camera with LED flash along. In terms of the battery, the feature phone is backed by a 1200mAh removable battery which claims to offer talk time up to 7.5 hours on both the single-SIM and dual-SIM units. It offers a standby time of 22 days for the dual-SIM unit and of 30 days for the single SIM unit.

“With the reimagined original Nokia 5310, we’ve brought to our consumers across India, a unique proposition, which is delightful not just for feature phone users, but also to smartphone users who will want to own the phone as their companion device. This popular phone is now coming to leading mobile retails outlets across the country and I’m sure our fans will love to own it,” said, Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global.