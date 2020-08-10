Advertisement

Nokia 5310 feature phone now available in the offline market in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 1:59 pm

Latest News

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,399.
Advertisement

HMD Global launched its latest feature phone, the Nokia 5310, in India in the month of June. Now, the brand has announced that the latest feature phone is available for purchase from offline retail stores. 

 

The Nokia 5310 will be available in White/Red and Black/Red at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,399 for the dual SIM variant. The feature phone will go on sale across major retail stores in the country starting from August 11. To recall, the feature phone was earlier available for purchase from Nokia.com and Amazon. 

 

Nokia 5310 features and specifications

 

Advertisement

The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, the new Nokia 5310 is powered by MediaTek MT6260A SoC and has 8MB RAM. The internal storage of 16MB which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ software. The phone measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams.

 

Nokia 5310 comes loaded with dual front-facing speakers and you get play controls on the right side of the phone. It also comes with dedicated music buttons, meaning you can adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and wireless FM Radio.

 

For the camera, the phone has a VGA rear camera with LED flash along. In terms of the battery, the feature phone is backed by a 1200mAh removable battery which claims to offer talk time up to 7.5 hours on both the single-SIM and dual-SIM units. It offers a standby time of 22 days for the dual-SIM unit and of 30 days for the single SIM unit.

 

“With the reimagined original Nokia 5310, we’ve brought to our consumers across India, a unique proposition, which is delightful not just for feature phone users, but also to smartphone users who will want to own the phone as their companion device. This popular phone is now coming to leading mobile retails outlets across the country and I’m sure our fans will love to own it,” said, Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global.

 

Nokia 5310 feature phone teased to launch soon in India

Nokia 5310 feature phone to be launched in India on June 16

Nokia 5310 feature phone launched in India with dual front speakers, long battery life

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies