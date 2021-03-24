Nokia 3.2 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

Nokia 3.2 was launched with Android 9 Pie operating system in early 2019.

After rolling out the Android 11 update for Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has now rolled out the same for Nokia 3.2. The update brings March security patch along with all the improvements of Android 11.

To recall, Nokia 3.2 was launched with Android 9 Pie operating system in early 2019. The smartphone was later updated to Android 10 last year.

The update has been announced by a company official in an official Nokia community post. The post says that the Android 11 update for the Nokia 3.2 will be rolled out in waves. As per Nokia, the update is dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. The first wave of roll out comes in 34 countries including India.

Albania

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Macau

Macedonia

Malaysia

Moldova

Montenegro

Nepal

Norway

Philippines

Serbia

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Ukraine

Vietnam

According to Nokia, 10% of these approved markets will receive the update immediately, 50% by March 26th, and on March 28th, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update.

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements. The update also bumps up the security patch to January 2021.

The Nokia 3.2 based on Android One program and is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ a-Si TFT (1520 x 720 pixels) drop-notch 2.5D curved glass display. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor along with Adreno 504 GPU, up to 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. It houses a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and on the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.