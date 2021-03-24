Advertisement

Nokia 3.2 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 12:57 pm

Nokia 3.2 was launched with Android 9 Pie operating system in early 2019.
After rolling out the Android 11 update for Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has now rolled out the same for Nokia 3.2. The update brings March security patch along with all the improvements of Android 11.

 

To recall,  Nokia 3.2 was launched with Android 9 Pie operating system in early 2019. The smartphone was later updated to Android 10 last year.

The update has been announced by a company official in an official Nokia community post. The post says that the Android 11 update for the Nokia 3.2 will be rolled out in waves. As per Nokia, the update is dispatched in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. The first wave of roll out comes in 34 countries including India.

 

Albania
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Cambodia
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
Georgia
Hong Kong
Iceland
India
Iran
Iraq
Jordan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lithuania
Macau
Macedonia
Malaysia
Moldova
Montenegro
Nepal
Norway
Philippines
Serbia
Sri Lanka
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
Ukraine
Vietnam

 

According to Nokia, 10% of these approved markets will receive the update immediately, 50% by March 26th, and on March 28th, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update.

 

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements. The update also bumps up the security patch to January 2021.

 

The Nokia 3.2 based on Android One program and is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ a-Si TFT (1520 x 720 pixels) drop-notch 2.5D curved glass display. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor along with Adreno 504 GPU, up to 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. It houses a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and on the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

