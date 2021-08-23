Nokia 3.4 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

HMD Global has now rolled out the Android 11 update for Nokia 3.4. To recall, the phone was launched with the Android 10 operating system earlier this year.

The update has been announced by a company official in an official Nokia community post. The post says that the Android 11 update for the Nokia 3.4 will be rolled out in waves.

Nokia 3.4 Android 11

The first wave of roll out comes in 39 countries which also includes India. More regions will be added in the coming weeks.

The first wave includes these countries: Australia, Austria (A1 AT, T-Mobile AT), Bahrain, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.

According to Nokia, the update will be rolled out to 50 percent of these markets. By August 22, all of these markets will have received the update.

The update weighs in at 1.74 GB and brings the August security patch. Android 11 brings new features such as priority chat function, and chat bubbles, scheduled dark theme. Further, there is improved media controls, one-time-permission improvements notification history, and more.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications



Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor. The phone has up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage.

For the cameras, the phone comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well.