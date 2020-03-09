Multiple Samsung smartphones and tablets get Netflix HDR10 certification

The number of Samsung smartphones and tablets will now support HD streaming on Netflix.

Samsung smartphones and tablets have received official HDR10 certification from Netflix. The number of Samsung smartphones and tablets will now support HD streaming on Netflix.

To start with, the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip are the latest smartphones in the list that has got Netflix HD and HDR10 streaming and playback certification. Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy Fold have received HDR and HDR10 certification.

Apart from this, the list of smartphones that include HD streaming certification includes Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, Galaxy M40, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy M20s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M21, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy XCover 4s and Galaxy XCover Pro.

The list of tablets includes Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab 8.0, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab Active Pro, Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite yet to be officially announced, but it still features HD streaming certification from Netflix.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A41 has been certified by Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. This hints that the Galaxy A41 might be launched very soon.

The smartphone has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance websites with model numbers SM-A415F/DSM and SM-A415F/DSN. The Bluetooth listing reveals Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity on the Samsung Galaxy A41. As per the Wi-Fi Alliance certification, the Samsung Galaxy A41 phone will run Android 10 and has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac along with Wi-Fi Direct support. However, both the listings do not reveal any major specification details of the upcoming phone.