Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India on October 5

Motorola will be launching its Motorola Razr 5G smartphone in India on October 5. The Motorola Razr 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart.





The confirmation comes via the company on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads "Infinitely Capable Quick View Display. Ultra-Premium Flip Design. Stunningly Compact. Unveiling on 5th Oct, 12 PM. #MinimalMeetsMaximal #Motorolarazr5G" It confirms that the phone will be launched in the country at 12 P.M.

The company earlier announced the Motorola Razr 5G smartphone globally. The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at USD 1,399 (approx Rs 1,02,000) in the U.S. and comes in Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold colours colour options.





Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications and Features

The Moto Razr 5G features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design. The secondary screen can be operated by touch and used to operate some of the functions of the phone. The Motorola Razr 5G is claimed by the company to withstand up to 200,000 flips. The phone features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel. Motorola Razr 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola Razr 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It lacks support for a microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.





The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging. The Motorola Razr 5G comes with support for eSIM functionality apart from nano-SIM slot. The Razr 5G does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack.



Dimensions are 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm when unfolded and 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm when folded. It weighs 192 grams. The Razr 5G has a "water repellant design" with IPX8 rating. There are four microphones on the Motorola Razr 5G flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker.