Advertisement

Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India on October 5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 12:25 pm

Latest News

The Moto Razr 5G features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design.
Advertisement

Motorola will be launching its Motorola Razr 5G smartphone in India on October 5. The Motorola Razr 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart.

The confirmation comes via the company on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads "Infinitely Capable Quick View Display. Ultra-Premium Flip Design. Stunningly Compact. Unveiling on 5th Oct, 12 PM.  #MinimalMeetsMaximal #Motorolarazr5G" It confirms that the phone will be launched in the country at 12 P.M.

 

Advertisement

The company earlier announced the Motorola Razr 5G smartphone globally. The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at USD 1,399 (approx Rs 1,02,000) in the U.S. and comes in Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold colours colour options.


Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications and Features

 

The Moto Razr 5G features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design. The secondary screen can be operated by touch and used to operate some of the functions of the phone. The Motorola Razr 5G is claimed by the company to withstand up to 200,000 flips. The phone features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel. Motorola Razr 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

The Motorola Razr 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It lacks support for a microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.


The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging. The Motorola Razr 5G comes with support for eSIM functionality apart from nano-SIM slot. The Razr 5G does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dimensions are 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm when unfolded and 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm when folded. It weighs 192 grams. The Razr 5G has a "water repellant design" with IPX8 rating. There are four microphones on the Motorola Razr 5G flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker.

Motorola Razr 5G Edition in works

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone announced with 6.2-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Motorola Razr 5G teased to launch in India, TV, refrigerator and more products expected

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core Android Go Edition smartphone announced

Is the Oppo A93 a rebranded version of Oppo F17 Pro?

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies