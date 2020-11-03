Motorola Moto G 5G tipped to launch with Snapdragon 750G, 5000 mAh battery

Moto G 5G may come with the recently announced Snapdragon 750 SoC.

Moto G 5G Plus smartphone was launched in July this year. Now the company is working on Moto G 5G as well whose key specifications have now leaked online. The upcoming phone is said to be a toned-down variant of Moto G 5G.



As per the latest report by TechnikNews, Moto G 5G may come with the recently announced Snapdragon 750 SoC. Separately, a report by XDA Developers has revealed that the phone will feature a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.



For the camera, Moto G 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera sensor.



Further, the report reveals that the Moto G 5G will run on Android 10. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will also get Google Assistant button.







To recall, Moto G 5G Plus has a 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 7nm processor with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.



Moto G 5G Plus is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup on it back housed in a square setup with 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a pair of 16 megapixels main camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens for selfies.