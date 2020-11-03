Advertisement

Motorola Moto G 5G tipped to launch with Snapdragon 750G, 5000 mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 03, 2020 4:18 pm

Latest News

Moto G 5G may come with the recently announced Snapdragon 750 SoC.

Moto G 5G Plus smartphone was launched in July this year. Now the company is working on Moto G 5G as well whose key specifications have now leaked online. The upcoming phone is said to be a toned-down variant of Moto G 5G.

As per the latest report by TechnikNews, Moto G 5G may come with the recently announced Snapdragon 750 SoC. Separately, a report by XDA Developers has revealed that the phone will feature a 6.66-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.
Moto G 5G
For the camera, Moto G 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

Further, the report reveals that the Moto G 5G will run on Android 10. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will also get Google Assistant button.


To recall, Moto G 5G Plus has a 6.7-inches (1080 × 2520 pixels) FHD+ LCD display with 21:9 tall aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765 7nm processor with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Moto G 5G Plus is shipped with Android 10 OS out of the box and features 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup on it back housed in a square setup with 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a pair of 16 megapixels main camera and 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens for selfies.

Moto G9 Plus key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Moto G9 Plus specs and price revealed ahead of launch

Motorola launches two new Soundbars at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Moto G9 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon

Motorola to launch a new smartphone in India on August 24 on Flipkart

Motorola Razr now available in Gold colour on Flipkart

Latest News from Mototrola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Y91i 3GB, 32GB storage variant price slashed

Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi Note 9: Rs 500 seperates them

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies