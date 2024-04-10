Motorola India Teases New Smartphone Launch, Could Be Moto G64 5G

Update 10/04/2023, 01:15 PM IST: Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of the Moto G64 5G in India. The story below has been updated with the latest information provided by the brand.

Motorola India has begun teasing a new smartphone launch in the country, and it is the Moto G64 5G. The device will be succeeding the Moto G54 5G from last year. The design as well as some of the key specs of the Moto G64 5G have been confirmed by the brand itself and here’s what we know so far about the device.

Moto G64 5G India Launch

Motorola India has posted a teaser video on its X account with hashtag #UnleashTheBeast, along with a tagline that says “Brace yourself for the ultimate performer and limitless entertainment”. The device will launch in India on April 16 at 12 noon.

Moto G64 5G Design

In the renders shared by the brand, the device can be seen in blue and green colours with a dual rear camera setup. In fact, the design looks mostly identical to the Moto G54 5G. The power key and the volume buttons can be seen on the right side, with the former doubling as a fingerprint sensor.

Moto G64 5G Specs (Official)

The Moto G64 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

Moto G64 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics along with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The handset is also IP52 rated.

Moto G64 5G Price Range

The expected price range of the Motorola G64 5G is expected to be between Rs 13,000 and Rs 17,000. Nothing has been confirmed officially by the company as of now.