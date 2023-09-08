Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Price, Specs, Design detailed before launch

Motorola is all set to unveil a new smartphone on September 14, as it revealed through a Romanian teaser. The new smartphone is being expected to be the Motorola EDGE 40 Neo, which has already been detailed in leaks in terms of its price, its design as well as the specifications. Take a look at what it might offer.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Expected Price

The price of the Edge 40 Neo was leaked by Appuals, as per which the European market will get the smartphone with a 12GB+256GB configuration at a price of EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,500). The smartphone’s launch poster reads“Enter the world of colors”, suggesting the shades the device will come in.

The smartphone is likely to come in three Pantone-named versions, including Soothing Sea Blue. Motorola also posted a teaser on X with the hashtag FindYourEdge where we can see the rear panel of the upcoming edge device. However, nothing else was revealed about the device.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Expected Design, Specifications

The design of the Motorola smartphone has also surfaced online revealing the classic Motorola design language with a rectangular camera island at the top left, housing dual Sensors and a flash. It should be available in blue, black, and green colour options according to the leaked renders.

As for the specs, the device is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Curved pOLED display with a center punch hole. Further, the screen will offer FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will house the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will run on Android 13-based MyUX interface.

There will be a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main camera supported by OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it could get a 32MP snapper. The device will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Lastly, the handset will employ an in-display fingerprint scanner and will support Dual SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB-C port for connectivity.