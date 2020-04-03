  • 18:13 Apr 03, 2020

Moto G8 Power Lite announced with 6.5-inch display, 16MP triple cameras and 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 10:27 am

Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Motorola has announced a new smartphone under G8 series dubbed as G8 Power Lite. The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at €169 (Rs 13,970 approx.). It comes in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colours.

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

On the camera front, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.

The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm and it weighs 200 grams.

