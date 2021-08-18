Moto G50 5G leaked specs reveal Dimensity 700, 48MP triple cameras and more

Motorola introduced the Moto G50 5G (Ibiza) smartphone back in March. Now a new Moto G50 5G (Saipan) smartphone has surfaced online. The report has leaked the specs of the upcoming Moto G50 5G phone.

Moto G50 5G Leaked Specs

The key specifications of the Moto G50 5G ‘Saipan’ have been shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with Pricebaba. As per the leak, the phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution. There will be a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone will reportedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is likely to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For the camera, Moto G50 5G ‘Saipan’ is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The specs of the other two sensors were not disclosed. On the front, the phone will get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is also expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options could include NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. It should run Android 11 out of the box. The leak does not reveal the battery details of the phone, but it could feature a 4700mAh battery. For the colour, it could come in in Cosmo and Iron colour options.

As of now, there is no info yet about a launch date. We can expect the phone to go official sometime later this month or early September.

Leaked Renders

The renders of the phone leaked earlier. They show a square shaped camera array, compared to the rectangular one present on the Motorola G50 5G. The camera is lead by a 48-megapixel sensor. On the front, there’s a water-drop notch housing the front camera with relatively thicker bezels. The bottom chin is even more thicker than the rest of the sides.

On the right side of the smartphone, there’s a voice assistant button, volume rocker, and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button itself. At the bottom, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port by the looks of it, and a speaker grille.