Moto G Stylus 2021 pricing and specs listed at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2021) will sport a 6.8-inch hole-punch display.

Motorola is working on Moto G Stylus's successor called as Moto G Stylus 2021. The phone has briefly been spotted on Amazon US website revealing its possible pricing and specifications.

The Amazon listing has now been removed but it has revealed a few of its specs and official-looking images. As per the listing, Moto G Stylus (2021) is priced at $341.89 (roughly Rs 25,100) in the US but that could be a placeholder. The phone was listed in colour options like Aurora Black and Aura White.

As per the specifications leaked via Amazon listing hints, Moto G Stylus (2021) will sport a 6.8-inch hole-punch display. The phone has a rectangle-shaped quad-camera setup on the back. A fingerprint sensor lies on the right edge of the device.

The Amazon listing of the Moto G Stylus (2021) also revealed that the phone will pack 4GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 OS. The phone will pack a 4,000mAh battery. The phone measures 6.93 x 3.39 x 1.93 inches and weighs 14.1 ounces.

The earlier specs leaked by Blass had revealed that the Moto G Stylus 2021 will sport a 6.8-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB.

For the camera, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel.

Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC. The phone will run Android 10 out of the box and will pack a 4,000mAh battery. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Via