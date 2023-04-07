Moto G Power 5G arrives in the US: Check price, specs

Motorola has debuted its new G-series smartphone in the United States, called the Moto G Power 5G. The device succeeds the Moto G Power 2022 and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 5G processor. The device has triple rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor for biometrics and more.

Moto G Power 5G: Price

The Moto G Power 5G carries a starting price of $299.99 (approx Rs 24,500) for the 4GB + 128GB variant while the price of the 6GB + 256GB variant remains unknown currently. The smartphone can be purchased starting April 13th via Best Buy, Amazon, and the brand’s website. It will also be available for purchase at Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile in the coming months.

Moto G Power 5G: Specifications

The G Power 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset packs a Dimensity 930 chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card via a dedicated slot.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.