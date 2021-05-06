Mi 11 Ultra 67W fast charger arriving soon in India, to be sold separately

Mi 11 Ultra currently comes with a bundled 55W charger and Xiaomi has now confirmed the 67W charger is arriving soon in India as a separate accessory

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra in India last month and one of the key features the device possesses is the support for 67W wired charging. However, due to some certification issues, the brand wasn't able to launch the desired charger in India and had to include the 55W charger in the box. But it seems like Xiaomi has finally gotten through the issues and is ready to launch the 67W charger brick.

Xiaomi confirmed to MySmartPrice that the 67W charger will be sold separately and is coming to India very soon. An exact date wasn't shared by the company. This means that the new customers will continue to get a 55W charger bundled in the box.

The 55W charger that comes with the Mi 11 Ultra charges the phone within an hour while the 67W charger should charge the phone within the claimed time of just 36 minutes. Xiaomi not bundling in the 67W charger in the box is kind of a bummer but 55W is also fast enough to charge the phone quickly.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and can also charge other phones wirelessly with 10W of power.

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple camera setup on the back, housed in a rectangular array, includes a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.95 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) paired with two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors.

The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant and comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic White colour options.