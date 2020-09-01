Advertisement

MediaTek reveals Helio G95 aimed for Gaming smartphones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 12:32 pm

Latest News

MediaTek has unveiled a new chip, the MediaTek Helio G95 which is aimed for upcoming 4G gaming smartphones. It is MediaTek's most power gaming chipset yet.

MediaTek has released a new chipset called 'MediaTek Helio G95' which is made for upcoming 4G gaming smartphones. 

 

This chip features enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming technology, AI super-resolution for video streaming, and multi-camera support. 

 

The chip can power up to 4 cameras and also has an inbuilt AI Processing Unit (APU). This chip will power major smartphones launching in September. Although, the names of the devices or the companies haven't been revealed. But according to some of the rumours, we might see the RealMe 7 feature this chip. 

 

“MediaTek continues to enhance its G series gaming chips to deliver robust performance and MediaTek Helio G95 is our most powerful gaming chip to date,” said Yenchi Lee, deputy general manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek.

 

With this chip, MediaTek aims to bring faster and more responsive experience to the consumers. 

 

The Helio G95 consists of a pair of Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating up to 2.05GHz, paired with six Cortex-A55 power-efficient CPUs, with upgraded Arm Mali-g76 MC4, operating at up to 900 MHz.

 

The AI Super Resolution display incorporated with the chip will offer good quality streaming on various platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. The chip also supports 90Hz FHD+ displays for a more smoother experience. It allows for streaming video qualities ranging from 360p to 720p HD resolution. 

 

Talking about the cameras, the chip supports sensors of up to 64-megapixel and also features quad-pixel technology for better low-light shots. It also enables depth engines for real-time portrait bokeh, Fast & precise AI face detection engine, MFNR, Warping, 3DNR, video encoding and decoding at 4K 30fps, along with integrated APU for AI camera enhancement.

MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset announced for mid range smartphones

MediaTek partners with Intel Advance to bring 5G to PCs soon

MediaTek Helio A25 chipset for entry-level smartphones launched

MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones announced

Helio G35 will provide amazing gameplay: MediaTek

MediaTek introduces entry-level Helio G35, Helio G25 gaming chipsets

Latest News from MediaTek

Tags: MediaTek

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile platform announced

Motorola One 5G with 5000mAh battery announced

Tecno Camon 16 series with 64MP quad camera to launch on September 3

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies