MediaTek reveals Helio G95 aimed for Gaming smartphones

MediaTek has unveiled a new chip, the MediaTek Helio G95 which is aimed for upcoming 4G gaming smartphones. It is MediaTek's most power gaming chipset yet.

MediaTek has released a new chipset called 'MediaTek Helio G95' which is made for upcoming 4G gaming smartphones.

This chip features enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming technology, AI super-resolution for video streaming, and multi-camera support.

The chip can power up to 4 cameras and also has an inbuilt AI Processing Unit (APU). This chip will power major smartphones launching in September. Although, the names of the devices or the companies haven't been revealed. But according to some of the rumours, we might see the RealMe 7 feature this chip.

“MediaTek continues to enhance its G series gaming chips to deliver robust performance and MediaTek Helio G95 is our most powerful gaming chip to date,” said Yenchi Lee, deputy general manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek.

With this chip, MediaTek aims to bring faster and more responsive experience to the consumers.

The Helio G95 consists of a pair of Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating up to 2.05GHz, paired with six Cortex-A55 power-efficient CPUs, with upgraded Arm Mali-g76 MC4, operating at up to 900 MHz.

The AI Super Resolution display incorporated with the chip will offer good quality streaming on various platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. The chip also supports 90Hz FHD+ displays for a more smoother experience. It allows for streaming video qualities ranging from 360p to 720p HD resolution.

Talking about the cameras, the chip supports sensors of up to 64-megapixel and also features quad-pixel technology for better low-light shots. It also enables depth engines for real-time portrait bokeh, Fast & precise AI face detection engine, MFNR, Warping, 3DNR, video encoding and decoding at 4K 30fps, along with integrated APU for AI camera enhancement.