MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC revealed, based on 6nm manufacturing process

MediaTek has revealed the Dimensity 900 chip with 5G capabilities while the chip is based on 6nm manufacturing node

Advertisement

MediaTek today announced the new Dimensity 900 5G chipset, the latest addition to its Dimensity 5G family. The Dimensity 900 chipset, built on the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, FHD+ 120Hz displays and a 108MP main camera for an all-around experience.

The Dimensity 900 chipset is integrated with a 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation and support for bandwidth up to 120MHz. The chipset is equipped with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) consisting of two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz.

Advertisement

The chipset also integrates an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU), along with an independent artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU) that delivers optimal power efficiency for extended battery life. "The 3rd generation of MediaTek’s AI processing unit is extremely power-efficient to support a wide variety of AI applications and 4K high definition resolution (HDR)", as per MediaTek.

The chipset further integrates HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) and incorporates a unique hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine. This supports up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108MP sensors. It packs upgraded video capabilities from a standard dynamic range (SDR) to HDR with real-time enhancements of HDR10+ video playback to improve color and contrast of content.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 900 will have support for up to 108MP cameras with 32M at 30fps and multi-camera options such as 20+20MP. The chipset integrates MediaTek’s own processing unit with ultra-efficient INT8, INT16 and FP16 capabilities to deliver premium and precise AI-camera results.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 900 will power devices that are expected to be launched in the global market in Q2 of 2021.