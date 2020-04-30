LG Premier Pro Plus specs leaked via Google Play Console listing, user manual also leaked

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Advertisement

LG is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as LG Premier Pro Plus. Now, some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.

The key specs were leaked on Google Play Console listing and it was spotted by HDBlog. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with LG L455DL. The listing says that the phone is loaded with a 1500 x 720 pixels along with 280ppi pixel density. The LG Premier Pro Plus is backed by a 2GB of RAM and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Advertisement

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Furthermore, the user manual of the said smartphone has been also leaked online. The user manual reveals that the smartphone will come with the same model number.

The user manual reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. There is a fingerprint sensor right next to the camera module. Furthermore, the left side is loaded with a power on/off button, while the right features volume controls and a dedicated Google Assistant key. The front panel of the LG Premier Pro is equipped with a waterdrop notch and the earpiece sits right above the front camera. The base panel of the phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack along with a speaker, USB port and a microphone.

