Lava Yuva 3 Pro Launch Date, Design Confirmed: What You Should Know

Lava is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India on December 14, which will be the Lava Yuva 3 Pro. The Yuva 3 Pro will succeed the Yuva 2 Pro that debuted earlier this year. The company also shared the smartphone’s design via a teaser video on YouTube.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro: Release Date

Lava has confirmed via a YouTube teaser that it will be debuting the Lava Yuva 3 Pro in India on December 14, 2023. It also posted on X with the same teaser and promotes the handset with the tagline, “Get ready to explore the Gold Standard!”.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro: Design

The brand has confirmed the design of the smartphone in the video. The Yuva 3 Pro can be seen in gold and has a dual camera setup on the back. There’s an LED flash next to the camera Sensors and the 50MP branding. The device seems to have a glossy finish, at least for the gold variant. It further has flat sides with the volume rocker and the power button on the right spine. The charging port, along with a speaker and a mic, should reside on the bottom.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro: Leaked Price, Specs

Tipster Paras Gulani has leaked the Yuva 3 Pro’s price range and specifications on X. According to his post, the device will be available in blue, gold and purple shades. He added that the handset will be priced below Rs 10,999 and will be a 4G handset. In comparison, the Yuva 2 Pro was priced at Rs 7,999.

The leaked specifications for the Yuva 3 Pro include a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T616 chipset and 8GB of RAM with up to 8GB virtual RAM. There’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage, and the phone runs on Android 13 OS.

For optics, you get a 50-megapixel main camera, while details of the secondary sensor are yet to be uncovered. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options may include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner and a single bottom-firing speaker.