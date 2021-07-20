iQOO 8 to launch on August 4?

iQOO’s 7 series has been received well by consumers in India and a new leak suggests that iQOO 8 might be arriving soon. It could arrive as soon as next month, on the 4th of August. The device is expected to bring a premium set of specifications, the same as the iQOO 7 series.

iQOO shared a teaser on Weibo that it will be hosting an unveiling on August 4th. The company also hinted towards the iQOO 8 launch. Then a new leak from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo also reveals what we can expect from the new lineup.

IQOO 8 Specifications (Rumoured)

The tipster shared a screenshot of the ‘About Phone’ page of the purported iQOO 8. As per the screenshot, the device could feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus. This processor is an overclocked version of the original Snapdragon 888. The Plus variant is clocked up to 3Ghz speeds, compared to 2.8Ghz on Snapdragon 888.

The screenshot suggests the phone will come with a QHD screen that offers 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. Apart from that, you should get 12 GB RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM, and 256 GB storage. The phone would run on Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS.

The tipster claims the iQOO 8 will have a bigger screen and faster charging compared to its predecessor. The iQOO 7 series had two phones under the lineup. Out of these, the iQOO 7 Legend was the more powerful one with Snapdragon 888.

The iQOO 7 series comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1300 nits peak brightness and is also HDR10+ certified. In addition, the display is also pressure sensitive in left and right areas of the display on the iQOO 7 Legend when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported titles.